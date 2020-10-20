A cycling event that attracted thousands of people to Penticton annually is ready for a reboot and organizers want local taxpayers to invest in it.
Jeff Plant appeared in front of city council Tuesday on behalf of Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan to ask local politicians to consider partnering on the event, although he never actually suggested what that arrangement would look like or cost.
The 10th annual edition of the event set for July 12 had 1,655 riders registered when it was cancelled in the spring as a result of COVID-19, according to Plant.
Their registration fees have been rolled over to 2021, but with the loss of title sponsor Prospera, plus increased costs and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, organizers are looking for support elsewhere.
Plant claimed the event had a $5.1-million local economic impact in 2019 and 97% of riders were Canadian, which leaves the ride nicely positioned in the travel-restricted era of COVID-19.
“I believe that we’re the best opportunity Penticton has to host a major event next year,” said Plant.
Council accepted the presentation for information only.
Granfondo requested grants worth $110,000 – $75,000 cash and $35,000 in-kind – for 2020, but was awarded just the $35,000 in-kind.
To keep the July 2021 event safe, organizers are planning to eliminate mass gatherings and send off riders in waves of no more than 45 people and only after satisfying health orders and getting an endorsement from Cycling BC to go ahead.
The event is named after its founder, a former Belgian national cycling champion who now resides in the Okanagan.
Merckx led most of the past rides, which attracted a range of participants, from recreational types to professional cyclists and professional hockey players, like former Vancouver Canucks great Trevor Linden.
Three distances were offered, the longest of which was 160 kilometres, which took riders to Summerland, Oliver and back to Penticton. Kids’ races were staged in downtown Penticton the day before the big rides.