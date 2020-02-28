It took only one hour for the Discovery House to nearly sell out of 15 different types of soup at its annual fundraising event.
Executive director Jerome Abraham said over 200 bowls of soup had been poured in the first hour after the doors were opened at St. John Vivanny Hall for the first week of the 10th annual fundraising event.
“I’m just amazed. Just so many different groups of people from the community that come,” he said. “Come early and come often, because I think we’re going to sell out every week!”
By 12:30 p.m., there was only a small amount of potato leek soup left.
Soups are donated from various community members, and with this week’s turn out, Abraham is putting a call out in hopes for more to keep up with the event’s popularity and demand.
It costs only $6 for a bowl of soup, a fresh bun and a cup of coffee or tea, with all proceeds returning to Discovery House.
“It goes towards supporting our long-term treatment in our recovery housing,” said Abraham of the proceeds. “Generally the clients that we serve are some of the most marginalized and vulnerable people in our community.”
Discovery House, he added, typically subsidizes 75% of living costs for its residents.
Volunteer and Discovery House resident James Dunford said he was amazed at how much “love” he saw.
“It was amazing. It was really cool to see all these people come and support Discovery House, just how much love there is,” he said.
“It’s amazing to see this, everybody together just talking, and just love.”
Dunford said from what he saw, the classic chicken noodle soup seemed to be one of the top contenders alongside a broccoli and cheddar.
Dunford said he’s lived at Discovery House for about a month now, and has formed “amazing relationships” with everyone.
The soup fundraiser events runs every Friday until Apr. 3, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. at 361 Wade Ave E.
If you’d like to donate a pot of soup or need more information, call Blaine Russell at 250-809-6075.