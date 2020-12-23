Summerland was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this year as the community struggled to come to grips with racism.
First, it was a Confederate flag that flew for about a week in late June from the window of a home in a new downtown apartment building. The flag was taken down after The Herald wrote about it.
Tensions were ratcheted up again on July 14, when vandals targetted an Indo-Canadian family’s home with rocks and racist graffiti, including a swastika.
“That was really shocking to us,” said Ranesh Lekhi, a highly regarded member of the local agricultural community who has lived in the Hespeler Road home with his wife and kids since building it in 1990.
“I understand what that (swastika) means, but it’s pretty hard to face.”
Similar graffiti was also discovered the same morning at the Memorial Park band shell and police believed the two incidents were related.
The issue was deeply personal for Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, who hasn’t shied away from discussing the racism she faced as a Black person in the community.
“To have to witness this, it makes me sick. But at the same time, it is an opportunity for people to gain some understanding about where society is in respecting all people, regardless of their culture or skin colour,” said Boot.
And some people used the opportunity to do just that by organizing a parade that drove past the Lekhi home to show support for the family.
However, some parade participants saw a man in a parked truck waving a Confederate flag at them, prompting another report to police.
Mounties just a few days later tracked down the man, who agreed to meet with Boot to hear first-hand about how hurtful the flag’s presence was in the community. Through that conversation, Boot learned the man had purchased the flag – which was actually a bandana – at Your Dollar Store With More.
And so, with friends and some media in tow, Boot visited the store to demand the bandanas be removed from the shelves.
Store owner Allan Carter later explained the Confederate bandanas were shipped to him unknowingly as part of a large order and were mistakenly put out for sale. He then demanded an apology from Boot for damaging his store’s reputation. She refused.
"I knowingly put myself in a place of criticism. My actions, done as the mayor of Summerland, were an overt and public display of anti-racism in response to an overt and public display of racism earlier in the week," Boot said.
"The Confederate flag is a contributing factor to displays of racism. I am a leader and leaders are expected to lead."
Her response highlighted a divide right down the middle of the community between those who supported her actions and those who felt she needlessly smeared a local business owner.
The dispute generated hundreds of similarly polarized emails to Boot, some of which were referred to the RCMP because of their hateful contents, and came from as far east as Ontario and Minnesota.