This baby grand piano was built by the Mason and Risch Company of Toronto sometime during the late 1890s.
Upon the completion of the Incola hotel in 1912, the piano was shipped to Penticton by sea, eventually arriving by way of Vancouver, Kamloops, Vernon and by steamer (probably the Aberdeen) to Penticton.
When it arrived, it was placed in the entrance foyer of the Incola.
For many years, the mellow tones of this piano echoed out over dances, balls, recitals and all manner of entertainment. Eventually it was placed in storage in the hotel’s basement, where it rapidly deteriorated.
Local resident Syd Cornock bought the piano and began extensive restoration work that included replacing 39 broken keys. The piano was eventually sold back to the Incola in 1973, in time to witness the steady deterioration of the hotel.
The piano exchanged hands once more and was donated to the Penticton Museum in the late 1980s. It is now on display in the permanent gallery.
Recently, museum staff re-finished the lid, and over time, hope to restore or repair some of the internal workings of the piano as well.