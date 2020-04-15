Penticton high school students are running a food drive Friday in Gyro Park.
“This Friday, April 17, is Penticton's first annual Kindness Day, and we want to bring some positivity to Penticton during this grim time,” Vanessa McLennan, one of the organizers, said in an email.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people are invited to drop off non-perishable items for the local food bank. Don’t worry, they have COVID-19 covered.
“We are advertising it as a socially distanced food drive because we want to put emphasis on the fact that people will not be putting themselves in danger by coming out to donate their non-perishable food,” noted McLennan.