Applications for a new fund focused on providing support for innovative Indigenous youth during the COVID-19 pandemic are now open.
The #IndigenousYouthRise COVID-19 Support Fund is presented by We Matter, a youth-led national organization dedicated to support, promotion and hope for Indigenous youth. The grants give youth between the ages of 13 and 30 the chance to get $500 to use towards leading an online event or project. The aim of the funding is to keep Indigenous youth connected to one another during social distancing.
Sonya Jensen, youth coordinator for the Osoyoos Indian Band, posted the call for applications to the communities Facebook page in the hopes that some of the local Indigenous youth will take advantage of the opportunity.
“I hope that youth find it interesting enough to apply and engage,” she said. “The funding is a great way to get youth to connect to their peers and community.”
According to We Matter’s website, projects must be virtual and can include art workshops, podcasts or video storytelling projects, concerts or performances, educational webinars or online community games, challenges or contests.
Jensen believes that youth within the Osoyoos community are more than capable of taking advantage of the funds.
“I think there are a number of possibilities. Youth can be very creative and are great with technology,” she said.
The deadline for applications is June 15 and they can be submitted through the We Matter website.