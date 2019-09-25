QUESTION 2: In 2018, there was a 10-year record of 660 gun homicides in Canada. In your opinion, does Canada need stricter gun regulations?
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
RICHARD CANNINGS (NDP): Canada has effective firearms legislation that have largely kept us from the untenable situation in the United States, but improvement can be made, particularly in cities.
The NDP will work to keep assault weapons and illegal handguns off our streets, tackle gun smuggling and organized crime, and bring in laws to allow communities to ban handguns.
An NDP government will work with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous governments to support innovative models of community policing and increase funding for anti-gang projects.
CONNIE DENESIUK (Liberal): I believe the rising number of Canadians losing loved ones due to gun violence is indicative of the need for stricter gun regulations. The Liberal platform addresses this issue.
It includes a ban on the AR-15 and all military-style assault rifles, which are specifically designed to inflict mass injuries and loss of life. While respecting hunters, farmers, and sport shooters, a re-elected Liberal government will also collaborate with provinces and territories to enable municipalities to further restrict or ban handguns.
Polls show an increasing percentage of Canadians support tighter gun laws. During this campaign, I’ve had many conversations with voters about this issue, and the majority have expressed support for stricter gun regulations in Canada.
TARA HOWSE (Green): The Green Party platform on gun policy supports redirecting Canada Border Services Agency resources to weapons smuggling and launching a confidential buyback program for handguns and assault weapons. The primary focus is to remove handguns from cities.
At this point, I do not agree with a buy-back program. Given the disastrous results with programs such as the long-gun registry, a buy-back program seems costly and ineffective. As a Green Party MP, I have the flexibility to voice this concern and vote in a manner that accurately reflects the desires of the riding.
A better method may be an amnesty return program for illegal guns.
HELENA KONANZ (Conservative): Justin Trudeau’s approach to guns fails to address the real problem — criminals who use guns to commit violence.
A blanket handgun ban will do nothing to curb gun violence and will instead only make criminals out of law-abiding firearms owners. A Conservative government’s firearms laws will get illegal guns out of our communities and make sure that they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
Our seven-point plan will do the following: Prison time for knowingly possessing a smuggled gun; tackling “straw purchases;” create a CBSA Firearms Smuggling Task Force; temporary gun seizures for detained mental health patients; lifetime firearms ban for violent and gang criminals; new penalties for selling guns to prohibited users; and new tools for police to solve gun crime.
SEAN TAYLOR (People’s Party):
Absolutely not. Gun laws affect law abiding citizens. As a gun owner myself, I believe Canada’s firearms legislation must protect society from the criminal misuse of firearms, not take away rights from good Canadians who enjoy recreational shooting.
The PPC will focus on having the proper resources to enforce our laws and replace the Firearms Act and supporting legislation with new legislation that will prioritize effective measures to improve public safety and fight crime in Canada.
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
DAN ALBAS (Conservative): The challenge, as we all know, is that criminals do not register guns nor do they respect gun regulations or restrictions. The Liberal approach is to impose stricter gun regulations on legal gun owners who follow the law much as they have passed new regulations since being in elected in 2015. As this question correctly points out, these regulations and restrictions on legal firearm owners fail to deter criminals who do not follow gun laws.
A Conservative government will enact gun laws that target criminals and not legal firearm owners. A Conservative government will also provide more resources to the RCMP to combat gun crime. The RCMP has the experience and expertise to best target criminals with illegal firearms.
ALLAN DUNCAN (People’s Party): Canada’s firearms legislation must protect society from the criminal misuse of firearms and prioritize the deterrence and punishment of criminals. Legal firearms owners deserve a legal framework that protects their property rights and treats them with fairness and respect.
We need to replace the current licensing system with an efficient lifetime certification system for firearms owners following mandatory vetting, safety training and testing.
To avoid criminalizing legal gun owners and guarantee their property rights, this system will legalize simple possession of firearms for certified Canadians as long as they use their firearms lawfully and don’t commit some other crime which would disqualify them from firearms ownership.
BRYNN JONES (Marijuana): Guns, a symbol of freedom and terror. An essential tool of our food chain and our security. A tug of war between responsible gun owners and the terrified public who see only violence and horror on our media.
Rifles and long-barrel guns are a tool of our past and future. Proven safe in good hands. Continue strict but not prohibitive regulations Pistols and automatic of any kind are not a recognized form of self defence for the general public and should be heavily restricted, I do acknowledge responsible gun ownership of pistols however.
We must address the reality of printed weaponry as well. An unknown that must be observed carefully and respectfully.
ROBERT MELLALIEU (Green): We are the fourth highest in gun ownership (35 guns per 100 people).
We have a very high death- by-gun rate compared to countries like Japan, Australia, Great Britain — even Qatar and Kuwait are safer.
The Green Party is not asking too much — register all your guns and a few other restrictions to reduce gang violence.
MARY ANN MURPHY (Liberal): While Canada is one of the safest countries in the world, increased gun crime has caused too much violence and taken too many lives in our communities, as most recently noted in Mississauga.
With new firearms legislation, the Liberal government has already taken measures to strengthen our gun regulations, including: enhancing background checks on those seeking to acquire firearms (including full life history); requiring that whenever a non-restricted firearm is transferred, the buyer must actually produce his/her licence, and the vendor must verify that it is valid; standardizing record-keeping of sales by firearms retailers, already a common “best-practice” in the industry; and, ensuring the impartial, professional, accurate and consistent classification of firearms.
JOAN PHILLIP (NDP): Absolutely. We mustn’t go the way of the United States whose inaction on gun control has led to an absolutely crisis. Gun related deaths are on the rise in Canada, and this should be concerning for all Canadians.
The NDP has endorsed giving cities the power to ban handguns in their jurisdictions. We will also crack down on illegal handguns and assault weapons and target gun smuggling.
Following gun violence in 2018, our leader Jagmeet Singh called on Liberals to spend $100 million a year to tackle gang violence. I think these are all great steps forward.
(Libertarian candidate Jesse Regier did not reply.)
