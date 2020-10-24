Some family members of students and teachers who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 at a Kelowna school are suffering “discrimination and prejudice,” Interior Health says.
People who are not required to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak at Ecole de l’Anse-au-sable have been improperly turned away from community events, school officials say.
“These household members need to be able to continue to go about their daily lives while respecting the general public health recommendations similar to other public members,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi on Friday.
“It is crucial that our community support one another through this difficult time. We urge everyone to remain calm and to support people, rather than create more fear and uncertainty through discrimination an prejudice,” he said.
Eleven people at the French language school at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road have been infected by COVID-19, and 160 students and teachers have been told to stay home and self-isolate.
But there is no need for the siblings of those children who may have been exposed to also self-isolate, Golmohammadi said. Nor is there a need for family members of teachers and staff who may have been exposed to self-isolate, he said.
“Although a contact of someone with COVID-19 infection must self-isolate, the contacts of contacts do not require self-isolation,” he said.
There are no plans to close the school, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday, though she added that could change if more people linked to the school test positive for COVID-19.
“But I think that’s unlikely, given what I understand about this outbreak and the investigation so far,” Henry said.
Henry added the experience with the virus at the Kelowna school could lead to a review of COVID-19-related protocols at other schools.
“We learn from every exposure event,” she said. “We learn from every cluster and we learn from every outbreak. We’ve seen this from our long-term care homes and how we approach outbreaks in long-term care
“This is our first school outbreak and we will learn from it and — if there are things that come to light that will help reduce the potential for this happening in other schools — then absolutely we will be looking at how we can expand those measures to every school,” Henry said.
British Columbia has more than 2,000 schools with 600,000 students and 35,000 teachers, Henry noted.
There have been 213 COVID-19 exposures at schools, but only six clusters, where more than one person at a school has been infected.
“And this is our first outbreak,” Henry said, referring to the Kelowna school.
“So I think that helps us put it into perspective, that we are not seeing return to school cause amplification in our communities. But it does, as we’ve been expecting, reflect what is going on in our communities,” she said.
“The majority of exposure events that we have had in schools have not led to transmission to anyone else in that school community,” she said.
“While it’s concerning that we have an outbreak, what I think is positive about this is that we have been monitoring all of the exposure events and we have had very little transmission in the schools and public health has been working with school communities across the province to keep it that way,” Henry said.
The five people at the Kelowna school who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are a mix of staff and students, Henry said. She declined to give the precise breakdown because to do, she said, could raise privacy concerns.