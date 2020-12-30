Sixty pieces of equipment from fire departments as far away as Vancouver Island were called to Penticton on Aug. 21 as residents prepared for strong winds that threatened to push a 2,100-hectare wildfire into the southeast corner of the city.
Evergreen Drive resident Kerri Trip told The Herald that afternoon a handful of fire trucks arrived near her home – one of 3,700 properties in Penticton then under an evacuation alert – earlier in the day. Personnel then began testing fire hydrants and checking backyards for hazards.
Residents of the neighbourhood, which is perched on a steep hillside adjacent to Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park, were told to put away flammable items like umbrellas, propane tanks and seat cushions.
“They just told us they were checking things out and not to worry,” recalled Trip.
Her family’s RV was packed up and ready to go just in case the evacuation alert became an order.
“What do you do? You live in an interface area and you know the risk when you move in,” said Trip.
To prepare for a possible mass evacuation, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki urged people like Tripp who were on alert to pre-register with emergency social services.
“We are asking you to register now because of the number of people who may be affected,” said Vassilaki.
“Through registration, we will know who needs accommodations, transportation, medical assistance and other supports, and who has been able to meet their needs through their network of friends and family. This will allow us to more effectively plan our response in the event of an evacuation.”
Thankfully, those response plans weren’t tested.
Although gusty winds did indeed materialize that afternoon, a team of heli-tankers drawing water from Skaha Lake was able to maintain a string of fire guards established to protect Penticton.
Visiting firefighters, most of whom camped on a soccer field at King’s Park, were sent home the following day. Three days later, the City of Penticton rescinded its evacuation alert. And four days later, a separate evacuation order for 319 homes south of the city was rescinded.
Just a single home was lost to the fire. It was located in the Heritage Hills subdivision on the east side of Skaha Lake about halfway between Penticton and Okanagan Falls. The neighbourhood and others near it were ordered evacuated about three hours after the fire started on the afternoon of Aug. 18.
Within 24 hours, the fire had spread through the hills all along the east side of Skaha Lake, which is 12 kilometres long.
The BC Wildfire Service, which had upwards of 200 personnel on the scene at times and rented the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to house and feed some crews, later determined the blaze was sparked by lightning.