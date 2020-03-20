There are now 19 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Interior Health Region.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Friday afternoon, for a total of 348 people infected.
Of those numbers, approximately 24 are healthcare workers who have been infected, she said, but "none have had severe illness."
"There have been some very short hospitalizations, but for the most part people have been managed at home. And that is something we’re grateful for," she said.
She has ordered all restaurants to offer take-out or delivery only.
"We're not to be outside in groups," she said. "We're not to be out sitting in large groups on the beach, watching the beautiful sunsets we have. That is what's going to spread the virus."
