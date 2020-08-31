Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported within the Interior Health region over the past three days, according to fresh data released Monday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
There have now been 440 cases of COVID-19 within the IH region since the start of the pandemic. Nine of the cases are considered active, but no patients are in hospital.
The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains active with seven cases, all of them among staff.
Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday announced the province as a whole recorded a total of 294 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That brought to 5,790 the total number of cases now recorded in B.C., although 4,406 of those patients are considered recovered.
Henry, the provincial health officer, also announced four new deaths, lifting to 208 the number of British Columbians who have died as a result of COVID-19.