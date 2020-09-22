Local members of the Conservative Party of Canada are going virtual for their upcoming annual general meeting.
The federal party’s South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding association announced this week its AGM is set for Oct. 17 via the Zoom videoconferencing service.
"We apologize to any members who do not have access to a computer or mobile device and may not be able to attend,” president Chris Struthers said in a press release.
"It is our hope that this is a temporary measure and next year we will be able to meet in person. The good news is that we currently have over 1,100 members and our volunteer base throughout the riding remains strong."
To be eligible to attend the AGM, you must hold a valid Conservative Party of Canada membership 21 days prior to the meeting (the cut-off date is Sept. 26th.)
Those wishing to attend the AGM must also register for the meeting online at sowk.ca/agm no later than Saturday, Oct. 10.
Helena Konanz was the Conservative candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay in the 2019 federal election and finished 796 votes behind NDP incumbent Richard Cannings.