Only two building permits were issued in April by Town of Oliver staff for renovations worth a total of $205,000.
“April was a slow month for building permits, but we do have a lot of permits in the queue, for some houses as well,” Randy Houle, the town’s director of development services, told council at its virtual meeting Monday.
Still, a solid first quarter means the town’s building numbers are still up year-over year.
Permits for work valued at $3.4 million were issued during the first four months of 2020, versus $2 million in the 2019 comparison period.
Houle said the town has a new building inspector joining its team, “so you should see a jump in May’s building permits.”