B.C.'s NDP Premier John Horgan had kind words for Penticton MLA Dan Ashton in a year-end interview with The Orca.
Horgan was asked by the online news site which MLA from another party he would single out for doing good work.
“Dan Ashton is just one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. I’ve never had an unkind word to say about him, and I can’t imagine anyone else has either,” Horgan replied in reference to the Penticton MLA, a member of the BC Liberal caucus since 2011.
Horgan also recognized Shirley Bond, interim leader of the BC Liberal party.
All three party leaders were asked the same question in year-end interviews with The Orca.
Ashton, who was re-elected in October in a decisive win over Toni Boot of the NDP, campaigned on having a spirit of cooperation with constituents of all political stripes.
To read Horgan's interview with The Orca, see: https://theorca.ca/resident-pod/the-man-in-charge/