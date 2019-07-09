The federal Green Party has acclaimed a candidate to fly its flag in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Rossland resident Tara Howse will represent the party in this fall’s federal election, going up against Conservative Helena Konanz, Liberal Connie Denesiuk, People’s Party nominee Sergio Zanatta and incumbent New Democrat Richard Cannings.
“I’m in this to win,” she said in a telephone interview, Tuesday. “I’m here to make the real race … I’m committing a lot of time and support from my family and friends.
“The Green wave is coming, and I think people are ready to get on board.”
Howse’s last trip to Penticton for Canada Day gave her the opportunity to speak with locals, many of whom raised concerns over addiction and homelessness in the community.
“My background is based in community economic development, so I’ve always had a very strong presence in my local community, whether it be through work or volunteer,” she explained.
“So I’m now shifting that experience on to a national platform, and the Green Party’s platform founding principles are social justice, equality access, proportional representation and grassroots democracy.”
And making change, said Howse, will differ from community to community.
“You have to start with the local, and then build up from there,” she said. “I think the Green Party has a really cool platform that will appeal to people, and ultimately what I’m asking is for those who are curious about the platform, but not convinced, to just come talk to me.”
Howse describes herself as a small business owner and social science researcher with a social justice degree and a nearly finished master’s degree in globalization and equality issues.
Howse is also an active mountain biker and spends her spare time outdoors introducing other women to the sport as a part of the Muddbunnies community.
She even cycled across Canada with her husband in 2010.
Howse will be back in the Peach City today for the Green New Deal Town Hall meeting hosted by the Penticton Rising community group at Foundry Penticton from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The 2015 federal election saw Green candidate Samantha Troy earn 4% of the popular vote in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Samantha Troy, represented the Greens in the riding in the 2015.
