Penticton residents are invited to participate in a consultation meeting next month to discuss the development of accessibility legislation for British Columbia.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, Shane Simpson, minister of social development and poverty reduction, will host an in-person session for people with disabilities, their friends and families, accessibility advocates and self-advocates, as well as organizations, experts, businesses and individuals to help define what future legislation to make B.C. a more accessible and inclusive province could look like.
The meeting will be held at Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 146 Ellis St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, participate and offer feedback about their experiences with accessibility, inclusion, barriers and what matters most in the development of accessibility legislation.
To register for a meeting or to learn more about the proposed legislation, visit: engage.gov.bc.ca/accessibility. People can also provide their feedback through an online questionnaire through that link until Nov. 29.
