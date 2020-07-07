A group of local business leaders who got together to help steer Penticton through the COVID-19 pandemic are passing the baton back to existing advisory groups.
The informal Economic Recovery Task Force met 12 times between March and June to make recommendations to city council on how to soften the blow for the business community.
Recommendations, all of which were accepted by council, ranged from giving out free patio permits to downtown eateries to considering breaks on utility and tax bills.
In its final decision, the task force, which didn’t meet publicly and didn’t publish agendas or minutes, voted to disband and let established council advisory committees incorporate recovery initiatives into their groups’ usual work.
“I’d like to thank them for their services and all the good work they did,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
Community members on the committee were: Frank Conci, Mark Mellisen, Eric Corneau, Andy Oakes, Diane Kereluk, Judy Richards, Lynn Allin, Jim Cressman, John Skinner, Larry Olsen, Katya Irwin, Lee Agur, Thom Tischik, Jonathan Bains and Charles Cornell