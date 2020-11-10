The introduction of regionally specific COVID-19 regulations in B.C. should not create a false sense of security about the coronavirus in other parts of the province, Premier John Horgan says.
“COVID is everywhere,” Horgan said Monday. “COVID is in the north, it’s in the Interior, it’s on Vancouver Island.
“I don’t want people to think that because the orders are focused on the areas where we’ve seen the largest number of cases — Fraser Health and Coastal Health — that (it) means the Island and Interior Health and the north do not have to be vigilant when it comes to physical distancing, be vigilant when it comes to ensuring that people not come to the workplace when they’re not feeling well enough to do so,” Horgan said.
“All of those issues remain in place for all British Columbians,” Horgan added. “But (the) focus on Fraser Health and Coastal Health is a direct result of the inordinate number of cases in those areas.”
People in the Lower Mainland can only socialize with those in their immediate households for at least the next two weeks; no gatherings in private homes or household visitors are allowed.
In the region served by Interior Health, gatherings at private homes that include a maximum of six people from outside the immediate household are still permitted.
The regionally specific COVID-19 regulations were imposed on Saturday as a result of many people flouting rules on social gatherings, Horgan said.
“There’s a whole bunch of people that are not abiding by the minimalist rules we had in place,” Horgan said.
With winter coming, more people will be spending time indoors where the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission is greatest, Horgan said. A near-lockdown of the province, as was experienced in the spring, is possible if the virus transmission keeps surging, he said.
“That’s the end result if we don’t start to see these numbers come down,” Horgan said.
“Our focus is to make sure that we keep our economy open and keep it functioning safely,” he said. “We believe we can do that. . . but it is going to require people to get with the program.”