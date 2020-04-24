Directors of the Penticton Scottish Festival Society are more than just a wee bit sad to have to cancel this year’s event.
“Our top priority is the health and well-being of festival competitors, participants, volunteers, spectators and organizers,” the society said in a press release Friday.
“Should restrictions be lifted, it is our hope to offer a free demonstration day of Celtic arts and entertainment to Penticton and the surrounding communities.”
The festival was scheduled for July 4 at Pen-Hi, but was cancelled after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made it clear this week there will be no large gatherings allowed this summer.
In what would have been its seventh edition, the festival would have featured heavy events like caber tossing, highland dancing, bagpiping, a beverage garden and more.
It has now been rescheduled to July 3, 2021.