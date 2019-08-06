Two people have been arrested after a Summerland home was hit with a shotgun blast this past weekend.
Police say a man and woman got into an argument with a resident of Giant’s Head Mountain Road that resulted in a shotgun being fired at the exterior of the home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The man and woman fled Summerland, but were later nabbed by police. Their names have not been released.
“The firearm used in the offence has yet to be located, however, the male accused, a 30-year-old Summerland resident, was held in custody on several charges,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Thankfully, no one was injured, and this was a targeted incident…. Officers are continuing their investigation into this very serious offence.”
