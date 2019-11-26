After years of discussion and failed attempts to pry money out of the federal government, Oliver council has opted to borrow almost $6.5 million to repair the Gallagher Lake siphon.
With the provincial government having already committed $5 million to the project, Oliver council voted Monday evening in favour of borrowing $6.48-million balance to complete the project.
Construction is expected to begin next spring or summer and will take approximately 20 months to complete, said chief financial officer Doug Leahy.
The system was damaged in 2016 when rocks crushed a section of pipe – also called a siphon – buried at the base of a hill on Gallagher Lake. The pipe carries water downstream to a canal that serves about 600 connections in Oliver, rural Oliver and on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
A replacement pipe was installed in 2017, but it reduced system capacity.
The full costs of the project won’t be known for some time, so the full amount of money that will be borrowed and repaid won’t be determined until construction is well underway several months down the road, said Leahy.
“We’re not going to borrow any more money than what is needed,” he added.
Once the provincial government forwards its $5 million portion, the town will have access to what amounts to a line of credit to pay all outstanding costs during construction, he said.
During the construction period, a further review by town staff will be performed to determine if the amount of borrowing can be reduced by utilizing a combination of reserve funds, grants from senior governments and/ user fee increases, said Leahy.
He’s confident the final amount to be borrowed can be reduced under $6 million and even lower than $5 million if the other payment avenues are explored.
Council has already bumped up water rates by 4% next year, with half of the increase being devoted to the siphon repair.
