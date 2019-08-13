The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.
Diane Kereluk is replacing Kim Kirkham, who is moving on to new opportunities.
Kereluk served as executive director of the Stony Plain Road and Area Business Association in the Edmonton area for the past 13 years.
There, she faced many challenges as she changed the negative perception of a business area where judgement was based on memory. She is respected as a credible voice in decision making, finding strategic partners and establishing governance boundaries.
“As we welcome Diane, we are sorry to say goodbye to Kim Kirkham,” says chamber president Nicole Clark.
“Kim has done a fantastic job of leading our chamber for the past two years. We are very sorry to see her go but understand it is time for her to move on to new challenges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.