Despite a doctor testifying the alleged victim’s injuries were the worst the physician had ever seen, a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted in a Penticton motel room is simply not credible, a judge heard Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court.
Darren Webb is charged with aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident Aug. 24, 2018, at the Pass Motor Inn. The victim can’t be identified due to a publication ban.
Webb’s trial ran for five days in October and concluded Tuesday with closing submissions. The judge reserved his decision to a date yet to be determined.
In her testimony last year, the complainant said she had been living at the motel for a few weeks and arrived home from work on the night in question to find Webb in her suite.
The complainant said Webb, with whom she had a non-sexual relationship, forced her into a separate bedroom, where the assaults took place. She described Webb trying to choke and gag her with a towel, and trying to force vaginal and anal intercourse.
The complainant described frantic efforts to fight back, and said the incident ended suddenly when Webb let her go.
Dr. Julie Parker, who examined the complainant at Kelowna General Hospital about 12 hours after the incident, described the complainant’s injuries as akin to those seen in child birth.
The complainant also had bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs that the doctor said were consistent with an assault.
"I would classify this as severe. I have not had to document this amount of injury before in a sexual assault case,” said Dr. Parker.
By contrast, Webb testified he and the complainant had been engaged to be married since 2009 and moved around a lot until finding a room at the Pass Motor Inn. He described their relationship as sexual, despite the pair being intimate just once in the five years prior to the incident.
On the night in question, Webb told the court, the complainant began performing oral sex on him at his request, but he ended it after five minutes because she “wasn’t into it.”
In his closing submission Monday, defence counsel Michael Patterson zeroed in on the complainant’s credibility as he sought to raise the reasonable doubt required for the judge to acquit his client.
Patterson pointed to such errors as the complainant testifying her clothes were seized by police, when the officers involved testified that didn’t actually happen, and that the complainant claimed she paid for the motel room, when text messages proved otherwise.
The lawyer also noted two photos that were tendered as evidence: a 2009 picture that appeared to show the pair on the verge of kissing and a police photo of the alleged crime scene, which showed no apparent signs of a vicious struggle inside the bedroom.
“The inconsistencies in this case are not minor, they’re major, and … go to the proclivity of the complainant to be careless with the truth,” said Patterson.
As for Dr. Parker’s testimony, Patterson noted there was no proof Webb inflicted the complainant’s injuries, and that the doctor “did not disagree” under cross-examination with the conclusion of a particular academic paper that warned it’s not always possible to determine if vaginal injuries are indicative of non-consensual intercourse.
In reply, Crown counsel Nashina Devji described Dr. Parker’s evidence as “incredibly compelling,” and went over in detail how the complainant’s injuries matched up with the complainant’s version and timeline of events.
“This isn’t a straightforward he-said, she-said type of case. It’s a case that has independent physical evidence. It’s a case that has medical evidence. It’s a case with injuries that were observed,” said Devji.
She described the disputed nature of the relationship between Webb and the complainant as a “red herring,” because the two saw the relationship differently according to what suited their own needs.
And that, argued the prosecutor, is what precipitated the attack.
Webb “was frustrated by what he saw as an unequal relationship, and angry that, despite everything he did, (the complainant) still didn’t want him,” said Devji.
“It’s the Crown’s position that on that day, he violently took what he felt he was entitled to, with a complete disregard for (the complainant).”