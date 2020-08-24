An evacuation alert of 3,669 properties on the south-east side of Penticton was lifted, Monday morning.
“In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has
subsided,” emergency operation centre director Donny van Dyk, the city’s CAO said. “I’m pleased to report the evacuation alert has now been lifted.”
Those, however, who were displaced from their homes in Heritage Hills will have to wait another few days to allow geothermal engineers time to study the fire’s affects.
“We need to confirm all is safe,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said. “They are having to look at retaining walls, not even cement retaining walls, many people use wood, rebar, rocks to hold back land and a lot of that wood has burned up.”
Van Dyk said 5,350 have registered for emergency services since the fire on Christie Mountain broke out Aug. 18.
Meanwhile, Mayor John Vassilaki told reporters Sunday that he won’t be a “heavy-handed mayor” and ask tourists to forfeit hotel rooms to make space for evacuees.
“Tourists have the right to be here... they can come, have a cation and enjoy themselves here as usual.”
Report any typos to: editor@pentictonherald.ca