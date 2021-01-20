City council has given its blessing to Highway 97 Brewing Company’s plan to relocate downtown.
The brewery is slated to move into the space at 200 Ellis St. formerly occupied by the Mile Zero Wine Bar and directly across the street from Cannery Brewing.
City council at its meeting Monday voted 5-0 to endorse the company’s application for a new liquor licence. Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself because his family owns a liquor store and Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent as he continues recovering from a stroke.
In a nod to neighbours’ concerns, council is recommending terms of the liquor licence cut off patio service at 11 p.m. and forbids exterior amplified music after 9 p.m.
Highway 97 is currently located on its namesake road near the South Okanagan Events Centre. It would be the city’s fifth downtown brewery.