Something fishy is happening in Okanagan Lake Park on Sept. 21.
The Penticton Creek Restoration Committee is hosting a walking tour of the creek in celebration of B.C. Rivers’ Day and the return of kokanee.
Residents are invited to meet at the fish fence near the entrance to the Ikeda Japanese Garden at 10 a.m. to watch the kokanee spawn, view the annual fish count and tour the habitat restoration work. The Penticton Fly Fishers and Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. will lead the tour.
“Penticton Creek provides vital fish habitat as well as flood protection for the city,” says Bryn White, a member of the Penticton Creek Restoration Committee.
“This tour is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the work that is underway to restore the creek while enjoying one of nature’s wonders.”
City council approved the Penticton Creek Master Plan in 2018. The plan recommends replacing the deteriorating concrete channel in the creek with a more natural habitat for native fish populations while meeting today's standards for flood infrastructure.
The work is planned to be performed in several phases over many years at an estimated cost of $30 million.
Two sections of the creek have already been restored between Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue. The next restoration projects are planned for the summers of 2020 and 2021.
