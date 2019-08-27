Work will begin soon on a plan to legitimize vacation rentals in Oliver.
Town staff was ordered to put the wheels in motion following a report to council Monday.
“My initial concern was about cutting into the (long-term) rental market, but I feel like we’ve got affordable housing projects on the horizon,” said Coun. Aimee Grice.
“For me, it sort of lessens my concerns.”
There were 28 short-term rentals advertised within the town as of Aug. 1, according to director of development services Randy Houle.
Sixteen of them were advertised as secondary suites with kitchens, but Houle was unable to say how many are properly permitted, and nine were described as bed and breakfasts.
In concert with results of an online citizens’ poll, Houle recommended vacation rentals be permitted as accessory uses in residential and rural zones, plus the town centre.
Operators would also have to purchase a $200 annual business permit, and occupancy would be capped at a maximum of two people per bedroom.
If the necessary bylaw amendments are adopted by council at a later date, Oliver would become just the second South Okanagan community after Penticton to regulate vacation rentals.
“Vacation rentals are operating in Oliver and will likely continue to operate regardless if policies are amended to permit the use,” Houle said in his report.
“Proper regulation can ensure that these buildings are safe for renters. Increasing licensing fees to be on par with hotels and other tourism operators can help to create a more even playing field.”
