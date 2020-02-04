Customers at two Loblaw stores in Penticton came up big for the local Salvation Army Food Bank during the 2019 Holiday Food Drive.
Cash donations at the Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore totalled $11,400. Shoppers also gave 260 kilograms of non-perishable food items.
The bulk of the cash donations – $9,400 – came from Superstore.
“Real Canadian Superstore has a long history of colleague-led initiatives supporting those in need here in British Columbia,” store manager Rick Dunsmore said in a press release.
“The food drive is a great example of this community support, and we want to thank our customers and colleagues for making the 2019 Holiday Food Drive so successful.”
As a whole, B.C. Loblaw stores raised $210,604 and collected nearly 53,000 kilograms of food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.