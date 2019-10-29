After six events at Kings Park, the annual Penticton Scottish Festival is on the move for 2020.
The board of the Okanagan Skaha School District on Monday approved a request from society organizers to serve alcohol at the event, which will be held at Penticton Secondary School on July 4, 2020.
While the festival will be staged outdoors on the school’s fields, the gym will also be utilized as a change room for dancers.
Facilities director Doug Gorcak said he’s already received a commitment from the City of Penticton to repair any damage that results to the school’s fields.
The one-day festival is a family friendly celebration of all things Scottish, and includes heavy events, mass bands, mass flings and much more.
