One of Penticton’s largest private employers had quite a challenge on its hands when it began drawing up a plan to resume operations in the COVID-19 era.
Moduline Industries, which builds modular homes at a facility on Channel Parkway, has a workforce of 180 people, including 150 on the production floor and 30 administrative staff.
Thankfully, it also has a 90,000-square-foot assembly plant, making social distancing relatively easy.
“There’s nowhere you really have to be within six feet of each other,” explained sales manager Walter Fontinha.
Still, as much of the world went into lockdown in late March, so too did Moduline, which halted production for two weeks to assess the situation and figure out how to put its people back to work safely.
“There are a lot of jobs here, so in those two weeks we did a lot of research,” said Fontinha.
What the company’s managers came up with was a comprehensive set of guidelines for workers to follow regarding hygiene and social distancing. Signs and sanitation stations were also set out around the plant to help workers keep safe.
Moduline went a step further and invited both WorkSafeBC and the City of Penticton bylaw department to review its safety plan before putting it into action.
With the plan set, the company then called workers to screen them for exposure to COVID-19, explain the safety precautions and ask if they wished to return.
Fontinha said about 70% of the workforce showed up on the first day back – “of course there were no repercussions for the people who didn’t” – and the other 30% returned within a month.
“Now supervisors are not just supervising work on the homes, they’re also supervising people to ensure they’re properly distanced,” added Fontinha.
Tina Siebert, manager of the city’s bylaw department, said her staff is ready and willing to assist other companies with their safety plans.
“We want to guide businesses as they reopen when possible. We encourage the phased approach as announced and remind business to still be diligent with social distancing measures,” she said in an email.
Fontinha said Moduline still has “quite a bit of work” booked, while new business hasn’t dried up completely.
“Considering the circumstances, it’s not bad,” he said.
Employees at Moduline, which is celebrating 50 years in Penticton, have an average of 17 years’ experience and some have more than 40, which Fontinha said is a testament to the company’s approach to labour relations.
“It really makes a difference in the product,” he said.
Moduline's unionized employees are represented by The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.