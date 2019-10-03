Crime scene

A police officer cordons off the scene at a Maple Street townhouse complex on Wednesday.

 Herald file photo

Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting on Winnipeg Street, Wednesday.

Josef Pavlik faces charges of break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, using a restricted firearm for the purpose of robbery and assault.

Jesse Eldon Harry Mason is co-accused on the break and enter.

The victim has been identified as Michael Paseska, the former owner of Fibonacci Roastery & Café.

Paseska agreed to an interview with The Herald. Details of the attack to come.