Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting on Winnipeg Street, Wednesday.
Josef Pavlik faces charges of break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, using a restricted firearm for the purpose of robbery and assault.
Jesse Eldon Harry Mason is co-accused on the break and enter.
The victim has been identified as Michael Paseska, the former owner of Fibonacci Roastery & Café.
Paseska agreed to an interview with The Herald. Details of the attack to come.
