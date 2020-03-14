It’s time for Hummingbird Furniture owners Mary and Harry Bird to leave the nest.
The pair recently announced they’ll be closing the shop and retiring.
Harry, who was born and raised in Penticton, said his career in the furniture industry has been a “long ride.”
He started at 16 in the Bennett Store his father managed, before moving to the Lower Mainland at 19.
There, he worked in several furniture stores. When he and Mary returned to Penticton, he picked up a job at Penticton Discount Carpet and Furniture and remained there for 10 years before it closed.
He then found himself at Sears, and two years later purchased the store when Sears offered to convert it into a franchise operation.
Harry and Mary knew Sears was in decline, and as the store became smaller and smaller, the Birds eventually moved Hummingbird Furniture into the vacant furniture space within their Sears location.
Eventually, Hummingbird Furniture replaced Sears, and in 2014, it moved to where it stands now at 2504 Skaha Lake Rd.
“So that’s about 50-plus years,” Bird said of his experience. “We’re still going to live in Penticton. Our kids are here, our grandchildren.
“We’re going to see what it’s like to be like the rest of people in Penticton,” he joked.
Harry said he and Mary plan to take their RV on the road – perhaps after the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down – and spend their time golfing.
They’re both eager to see how retirement will suit them, after leading busy lives as business owners, but say they’ll miss interacting with customers.
“Who knows, though: I’ve talked to some people who say they’re busier after they retired,” said Harry.
“The hardest part is probably going to be not getting up in the morning.”