Officials will neither confirm nor deny a report that one home in the Heritage Hills subdivision has been lost to the Christie Mountain fire burning between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
“At this point, we’re not prepared to confirm that… and it’s because the homeowner is not aware of the situation,” Erick Thompson, a spokesperson for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, told reporters at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
“It puts us in a difficult situation because you don’t want to start sharing information about a person’s property if that property owner doesn’t know
Thompson, who confirmed the RDOS is trying to reach just a single property owner, said he hoped to have an update later this afternoon.
As of noon, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the blaze, which is burning the entire length of Skaha Lake above Eastside Road, at 1,400 hectares – 14 square kilometres.
The service had 66 of its personnel and seven helicopters at the site, with help from local fire departments.
“The fire is burning in difficult rocky sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews and heavy equipment. Most of the growth is attributed to overnight winds. This estimate will change once smoke begins to dissipate and visibility becomes better,” the BCWS said in an update on its website.
“As we move into the hottest and driest part of the day, fire activity is expected to increase. The wind is favourable at this time.”
An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties from the Heritage Hills subdivision to McLean Creek Road, just north of Okanagan Falls. Another 3,700 homes in the City of Penticton are under an evacuation alert.
City manager Donny van Dyk, also the director of Penticton’s emergency operations centre, said plans are in the works to deal with a potential mass evacuation.
Already the District of Summerland has offered a list of facilities at which evacuees could be housed, while a separate search is underway for hotel rooms as far north as Salmon Arm, according to van Dyk.
City facilities, such as the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and South Okanagan Events Centre could also be used for lodging.
“Rest assured that should an evacuation order occur, we will have the ability to evacuate and put roofs over people,” said van Dyk.