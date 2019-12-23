Interior Health received some sharp words from Penticton city councillors this year due to growing concerns about carelessly discarded drug needles.
Amid unconfirmed reports of a child stepping on what was said to be a used needle in Skaha Lake Park in June, city councillors called for a meeting with Interior Health that saw some pointed words for the health authority, which said the likelihood of contracting diseases from discarded needles is low.
“Hearing risk of getting sick (from stepping on a needle) being low … that’s not good enough,” said Coun. Campbell Watt. “Extremely low should be zero.”
Interior Health, which provides free needles for drug users, said it was concerned about the community’s stigma around drug use and “lack of awareness.”
“Evidence shows that having a distribution program as opposed to an exchange program doesn’t have an impact on the number of sharps that are properly returned and disposed of. It works just as well,” said regional harm reduction co-ordinator Lesley Coates.
IH also said it will not switch to retractable needles because drug users don’t like them, and would be less likely to access IH’s services because of it.
But city Coun. Katie Robinson said IH’s plan for collecting used needles wasn’t good enough.
“With all due respect, it’s not the city handing out these needles,” she quipped.
And as was reported exclusively by The Herald in August, Interior Health ordered one million needles to be distributed across the Okanagan during an 18 month period ended June 2019.
Meanwhile, as the opioid crisis seemed to lose steam in other places, Penticton set a record for drug overdose deaths in 2019.
Through the first 10 months of the year, the city recorded 17 such deaths, topping the 16 in all of 2018, according to data from the BC Coroners Service.
Penticton’s 17 deaths were on par with New Westminster, and more than the 16 recorded in Langley and 12 each in Vernon and Maple Ridge.
By comparison, Kelowna recorded 27 suspected drug overdoses, Kamloops had 24, and Nanaimo and Prince George each saw 22.
Meanwhile, the town of Princeton has had the most drug-overdose deaths per capita of any B.C. community in the past two years, with an average of 81.3 fatalities per 100,000 people. Keremeos was third on the list at 52.9 per 100,000.
Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, was detected in 82% of victims
There was a spot of good news in the coroners’ report, however, as the total number of deaths across B.C. in October 2019 fell to 69, marking a 42% decrease compared to October 2018.
