Anyone expecting softball questions at tonight's Penticton Herald Candidates' Forum will be in for a surprise.
"Rather than having candidates quote their party's playbook, our panel will attempt to ask more personal questions, questions related specifically to the riding and questions that will require some independent thought," said organizer James Miller, Valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group.
The forum for South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates will be held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort's upper ballroom, from 7-9 p.m., with an informal meet-and-greet with candidates and their campaign teams, beginning at 6 p.m.
Questions will be fielded by a three-person media panel captained by Penticton Herald city editor Joe Fries. Other panelists are Castanet news director Colin Dacre and Sarah Penton, host of CBC's "Radio West" program. The panel met Monday morning to review topics, but Miller anticipates some questions will be drawn up on the spot based on what candidates say in their opening remarks and at different times during the evening.
New this year will be a chance for the media panelists to request a follow-up question. As well, each candidate will have three "challenge" cards with which they may extend an answer by 60 seconds or rebut another candidate.
No questions will be taken from audience members.
"I've been at too many meetings that were hijacked by single-issue groups, decided voters and planted questions. By using a media panel, we hope to touch on as many of the relevant issues as possible. We want our event to be fair to all candidates," Miller said. "For those who arrive early, the candidates will be available to speak with as many audience members as possible."
Tonight's invited candidates are Richard Cannings (NDP), Connie Denesiuk (Liberal), Tara Howse (Green), Helena Konanz (Conservative) and Sean Taylor (PPC).
The same candidates will again be on stage again on Wednesday evening in Oliver.
The Herald's forum follows the invitation criteria established by the Independent Leaders' Debate Commission, which last month reversed its original decision and invited People's Party leader Maxime Bernier to participate.
According to Cannings and Denesiuk — both candidates in the last federal election — The Herald's forum was by far the largest of the 23 forums held in 2015 throughout the large, geographic riding. There will be seating available for 500, plus extended standing room.
Miller will be handling moderating duties. The event is sponsored by The Herald with additional support from the Lakeside and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
For those unable to attend, Castanet will be providing live streaming of the event, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tonight's meeting comes at day 21 of the federal campaign, roughly the halfway mark of the campaign. Election day is Oct. 21. The federal leaders debates — one in English and another in French — will be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.
