Work was set to begin Monday on a major road reconstruction project on Penticton’s busiest north-south artery.
The project on Main Street is scheduled to proceed in three phases: Industrial Avenue to Rosetown Avenue; Rosetown Avenue to Okanagan Avenue; and Okanagan Avenue to Warren Avenue.
Work will include installation of new underground water, sewer and stormwater mains, followed by repaving.
“It is expected that during construction there will be traffic, access, and utility disruptions,” city design supervisor Tyler Figgitt said in a press release.
“Whenever possible, efforts will be taken to provide advance notice to residents and businesses who are directly impacted by disruptive work, typically within 48 hours of any planned interruption of utility service or property access.”