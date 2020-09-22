TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
• LocoLanding Adventure Park in Penticton is now open, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily offering: go-karts, miniature golf, high-level rope course, bumper boats and monkey motion, safe social distancing rules in place.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “To Talk With Others,” Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), now showing until Nov. 7.
• Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tuneagers choir, on display at the Penticton Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., also an exhibition on scouting in the South Okanagan
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Landmark Cinemas presents new releases: “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes); “The New Mutants,’ (14-A, 94 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G, 90 minutes); “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” (PG); “After We Collided,” (14-A); “The Broken Heart Gallery” (PG). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD to book email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
• Fish and chips with Cindy, every Wednesday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 3 in best-of-seven series.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. , prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, reservations recommended, call 250-770-0576
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 4 in best-of-seven series.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register by email at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455, presented by Seniors Wellness Centre
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
• Keeping Canadians Warm One at a Time: Ride In Memory of Rex Edward Gill, breakfast at Ooknakane Friendship Centre, 9 a.m., followed by ride to Konquers Motorcycle in Kelowna, fundraiser for Kelowna Food Bank, call 250-264-7860 for additional details or to participate
• Global Day of Action, Penticton Public Library, noon - 1:30 p.m., wear green or blue, theme: “Just Recovery - Climate, Economy, Social Justice,” please wear a mask and observe social distancing
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Stanley Cup championship, Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. (PT), Game 5 in best-of-seven series (if necessary)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
• DoubleSharp duets perform at the Cannery Brewing Co., nice, background music, 3-5 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Email your events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca