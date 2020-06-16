The revolving door is spinning again at the Jubilee Pavillion on the downtown Penticton waterfront.
Since it was put up in the 1980s, the building has served as headquarters for Ironman Canada and the Peach Festival, and most recently as a community policing office.
And effective today, it’s the new home of a Travel Penticton visitors’ centre and the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Council at its meeting Tuesday agreed unanimously to issue a licence to use the building, which sits in the shadow of the Peach on the Beach, through Dec. 31, 2021.
The 18-month deal will pay the local government $7,200 annually (not per month, as The Herald reported incorrectly on Tuesday),which is just half of what the building could probably fetch on the open market, according to an appraisal obtained by the city.
“City staff are of the opinion that due to the financial crisis that local businesses are in, there is a need and a benefit for the two groups to collaboratively work together, with the city providing a suitable and affordable location,” land administrator Sheri Raposo wrote in her report to council.
Travel Penticton will maintain its office on Westminster Avenue and use the new site for visitors’ services, while the chamber recently sold its former office on Ellis Street.
Finance manager Jim Bauer told council the relatively short length of the deal is due mainly to pandemic-related economic uncertainty.