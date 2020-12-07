Princess Margaret Secondary School has reduced instructional time to mornings only for the next two weeks.
Todd Manuel, superintendent of Okanagan Skaha School District 67, sent a letter to parents Sunday night from Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema notifying them of the immediate change.
“Maggie” has at least one identified case of COVID-19 in its school community.
“Although the number of school cases and potential exposures affects a small proportion of the school community, we take each and every case of COVID-19 seriously. We would like to strongly remind students and staff to stick to cohorts and avoid socializing outside the school and only mingle with people in your bubble. This will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school community,” Manuel said in a statement.
The regular schedule — full-time instruction for Grade 9 students and afternoons for Grades 10-12 — — are expected to resume following the holiday break.
Manuel said the medical health officer has assured the district that Princess Margaret “is safe for staff and students.”
The schedule at Pen-Hi will remain the same.
EIGHT CASES IN OLIVER
Meanwhile, Interior Health has declared an outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver.
Eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the health authority reported Sunday evening.
“IH will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. Extensive testing of staff and residents is also underway,” IH communications wrote in a press release.
“To protect the safety of everyone at the home, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits to the long-term care unit.”
VILLAGE BY THE STATION
In Penticton, one staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 at Village by the Station.
All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. The long-term care building has 100 publicly funded long-term care beds.