After viewing from afar the damage Hurricane Dorian did the Bahamas, the Rotary Club of Penticton has stepped up to help victims get back on their feet.
The club has donated $1,000 to ShelterBox Canada, a charity made up of 120 volunteers who deliver aid across the globe with one green box at a time.
“It’s a big, plastic and very solid box,” explained Michel Martel, the chairperson of the international service committee for Rotary. “It contains a number of items: a tent … basic tools, a hammer, axe, a little stove.”
Each box essentially provides a home for families who have lost theirs and are in the process of rebuilding. Martel said a shelter box can support a family of four, and the tent is approximately three metres by three metres in size. And the box itself can be used as a table.
“There’s even some children books, and things that will keep the children entertained during such a difficult time,” said Martel.
“We’re in a position to help, so we thought it was a good thing to do. It was totally worthwhile.”
ShelterBox Canada, which is partnered with Rotary International, currently has five teams on site in the Bahamas working with local and international humanitarian organizations, as well as the government.
The hope is to assess the situation before providing aid, as ShelterBox Canada says many areas are currently under “no build” restrictions as search and rescue efforts continue.
Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane, tore through the Bahamas over three weeks ago, leaving upwards of 51 dead, 1,300 missing and approximately $7 billion in damages before reaching Nova Scotia. Wind speeds reached 295 kilometres an hour.
