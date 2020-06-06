A Mountie being investigated for punching a suspect in the face has been reassigned to administrative duties.
“The Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment can now confirm that a statutory and a code of conduct investigation has been initiated against the police officer in question,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for the BC RCMP, said Friday afternoon.
“This police officer has been re-assigned to administrative duties. His duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment.”
Videos filmed by passersby show two Kelowna Mounties wrestling with a man in a local parking lot on Saturday. A third Mountie drives up, gets out of his car, runs to the scene and starts punching the man in the face.
“While investigators have received a copy of the initial video, we understand there are additional witnesses, and/or people in possession of videos which have not yet been turned over to police,” said Shoihet. “Such evidence is instrumental in supporting both the on-going internal investigation, as well as the criminal investigation as it relates to the initial arrest.”
Police are asking people who witnessed the event or have video of is to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.