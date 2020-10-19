The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
9:39 a.m. Weyburn Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:17 a.m. 9th Avenue, Keremeos. Minor fire.
10:33 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:50 a.m. Keremeos Bypass Road, Keremeos. Burning complaint.
2:02 p.m. Middle Bench Road, Keremeos. Alarm.
2:07 p.m. Bennett Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:02 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
6:51 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
7 p.m. Gallagher Lake Frontage, Oliver. Alarm.
7:18 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
7:19 p.m. Lambert Court, Osoyoos. Car fire.
7:41 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9:37 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
9:42 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.
10:07 p.m. McGraw Street, Penticton. Victoria Road, Summerland. Assist other agency.
11:47 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
Monday
6:44 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Alarm.