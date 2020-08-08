Insurance plan has sour smell
Dear Editor:
Living in a strata complex, we were drawn to the Aug. 5 story on the high cost of insurance some complexes are being saddled with.
From the sound of it, the sketchy policy of best-terms pricing is supposedly driving insurance costs through the roof.
It would seem to me that this practice is an open invitation for fraudulent gains by fixing a tender process with the highest price submitted by a group of insurers bidding, when one would expect the lowest price be considered.
Something smells rotten in the state of British Columbia and
corrective action needs to happen, short of the NDP setting up government insurance.
Paul Crossley, Penticton
We are all Canadians
Dear Editor:
Acts of vandalism and potential life-threatening actions taken by some local residents to discourage the visitations of those from outside B.C. are despicable and utterly reprehensible.
Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki appeared on the front page of The Herald not long ago encouraging visitors to “come and holiday in Penticton.”
Local businesses, of course, were on the same page. But, then the local “we’ll police the situation” got on their undercover bandwagon and sabotage began to be their modus operandi.
No one as yet, has become injured or worse due to their actions (at least not publicized). So, now would be a good time to sit back (you of evil intent) and reflect on the fact that we are all Canadians, in this together.
And very few visitors actually run rampant as was publicized to great extent in the Kelowna party fiasco. Take some deep breaths and put down your wrench.
Leslie Stanyer, OK Falls
When will the idiocy end?
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump is so self-absorbed he can’t comprehend the concept of human decency.
During an interview after Congressman John Lewis died, Trump refused to acknowledge the legacy of the much revered and extremely courageous civil rights activist.
Instead the current American president focused on the fact that Lewis had not attended the Trump inauguration. My goodness, pettiness personified. Then, Trump went on to claim that no one had done more for Black Americans than he (Trump) had.
What self aggrandizement!
If Trump had been asked if he had any regrets, he would probably have gone off on another alternative-facts tangent. Trump might have claimed his biggest regret was not getting a chance to go toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Perhaps he would even have categorically stated that Ali refused the Trump offer for a boxing match because Ali was afraid to be beaten by a white man.
When will all this idiocy end?
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Money love is killing us
Dear Editor:
Our world is in a fine mess.
How did we let our countries get into the state we are in?
Well, the answer is money.
Money is not the root of all evil, it is the love of money that has caused this world to be in the decayed situation we are in today.
It really is a shame that, greed has taken over our society.
The middle class has been eliminated and re-classified as the working poor. Yes, indeed, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.
The wealthy own homes, many times more than one. The wealthy are the ones who can afford medicines, dentists, hearing aids, veterinarians, sports activities, entertainment and the list continues to grow.
It really is a shame that the cost of housing, food, electricity, etc., has gotten so out of hand. It is taking two incomes to be able to even afford rent and food on their table.
Our food banks are in desperate need for more donations. Is it any wonder why there are so many people living on the streets? These people are not all drug addicts, alcoholics and people with mental health issues.
Governments decided to close mental health facilities and integrate these people into society. Some cry for help and it takes months to get the treatment that is needed, (if they even get the help) and of course many fall through the cracks of our faulty system.
Then, the government builds or renovates places for these people, out of sight out of mind.
In these facilities they lump everyone together, causing more trouble. One such facility in Penticton is a joke. This place is not policed and there is much criminal activity going on.
Some of these units have even been vandalized by their occupants.
Now, with COVID-19, the world is in a downward spiral. We have become too reliant on man-made technology. Once computers were friendly and could give the user great information, now it has become one of man’s worst enemies. Fraud and fake news, just to mention a few. We can’t even trust our own governments.
Greed of our own prime minister and our finance minister too, with yet another scandal of the WE organization.
As if these two families need to take monies from the coffers. Shame on them. Who can we trust?
Maybe, we should look up to the sky and ask our Creator for the desperate help that is needed to get us back living a virtuous life.
Dianne Durham, Penticton
Insightful idea: ‘Yur so stupid’
Dear Editor:
After a spirited discussion on social media regarding a couple of B.C. members of Extinction Rebellion staging a hunger strike, I received a thoughtful comment from a millennial: “Yur so stupid” (sic).
I couldn’t help but wonder what parents think about groups like Extinction Rebellion having access to their children through the school system?
Keep in mind, this is a group where the founders admitted in interviews that they use gross exaggerations and fear tactics such as: You will be dead in 10-15 years.
They say the ends justify the means. Would we accept this in our school system from any other group? Fascists? Communists? Radical religious groups?
Green activists haven’t achieved the foothold in governments that they would like, so in recent times to circumvent elections and the will of the people, they have suddenly, after UNDRIP, found a deep empathy for First Nations people and now would attempt to even turn school age children into political tools. Not cool in my eyes.
Andy Richards, Summerland
Our leaders are incompetent
Dear Editor.
Looking at the prospect of a snap election this fall is also an invitation to ponder some very significant changes to our federal political landscape leaving voters shaking their heads, wondering who or what to vote for.
COVID-19 allowed Justin Trudeau the opportunity to put billions of dollars into the pockets of voters, and merging CERB with a new employment insurance program he skated right past the NDP, to become the leader of a new socialist party in Canada.
Jagmeet Singh was going to take our guns, but Trudeau beat him to it, and his, “I am all here for you” needs a bit of definition.”
That leaves him with the support of organized labour, and maybe a few Prairie voters.
Without a clear political path forward, a lot of NDP supporters could easily be looking for a new home for their vote.
It’s not a long time ago (2015), that NDP leader Tom Mulcair was leading in the polls to form the first ever federal NDP government.
Today, the party could be looking at WEXIT or the exit.
And the last time we heard from the Green party, the leader was at an illegal blockade somewhere in far out B.C.
The Conservative Party of Canada’s current membership also deserves a bit of scrutiny.
When it merged with the Reform/Alliance Party of Canada, the membership was almost 250,000, but, with the radical changes in the Alberta oil-patch, and with the newly registered federal party WEXIT, it’s anybody’s guess where those former Reformers are going to vote.
The Quebec Bloc Party is only interested in what’s good for Quebec, and between 2010-18, the province received billions of dollars in transfer payments.
Trudeau may have scored a lot of political points by allowing his environmental agenda to destroy Alberta’s economy, but it poses the question: Where will Quebec’s next $144.8 billion transfer payments come from?
Trudeau and ex-prime minister Stephen Harper before him have both used “party discipline” to effectively destroy the integrity of our party structure, producing political chaos never before seen in Canada, and Trudeau denied us a proportional ballot that would have put an end to that destruction.
It’s incomprehensible that two callous and insensitive politicians have managed to inflict such incredible harm on a beautiful country like Canada, and voters will be challenged like never before.
Andy Thomsen, Kelowna
We should all wear masks
Dear Editor:
At first, I wanted localized COVID-19 information, but now realize that ó in particular, given the growing lack of interest in wearing masks ó such information would only encourage this false sense of security and lessen mask-wearing and distancing.
Given the increase in cases over the past few weeks, isn’t it time for Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry to get ahead of the game ó especially after last weekend’s gatherings — and mandate masks before the caseload gets even higher?
Increasingly, our citizens — including doctors — are asking for this support for their personal efforts at containment.
Roger Love, Victoria
Prisoners of the pandemic
Dear Editor:
As one with grey hair, I am compelled to speak up for seniors.
We have spent our lives working and saving and hoping for a happy retirement.
Then, the pandemic strikes.
Being in the vulnerable age group, having some underlying health conditions, perhaps having Type A blood, makes us at greater risk of serious consequences or death if we contract the virus.
The government wants us to keep safe. I understand that. However, we are in our senior years —the end of the life spectrum.
What good is it to be safe, if we miss out of the last months or years of being able to visit a spouse in long-term care? Under the current rules, we must sit six feet apart, and I must wear a mask. I get a visit once a week if I am so lucky.
We are not allowed to have coffee together, or share a piece of birthday cake, or have a hug or a kiss. Any flowers have to be isolated for two days and you can imagine what they look like then. Not their best!
My husband, whom I have known for 56 years, is my other half — my right arm, my best friend. We have endured being apart for five months now. We telephone, we have Skype chats, and just recently these in-person visits that are really not that satisfactory.
These measures do not compensate for the human touch and interaction.
Most of my fellow seniors are living safely — avoiding crowds, rarely leaving the house except for groceries or appointments, practicing good hand-washing, and wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing.
How are we of any greater risk to the residents of long-term care than the staff who work there?
The staff change their uniforms for street clothes and then go home to young families and husbands and go out to restaurants and down to the beach.
We seniors could gown up, wear a mask, hold hands with our loved ones, and then wash them after the visit is over.
I could take my husband out for a drive for a change of scene, but I am only allowed to drive him to a dentist or doctor’s appointment. I am still the same person and drive the same vehicle.
Not only is it the health of seniors who are in-care patients, it is the health of those seniors who live isolated in their homes who are at risk.
We are all prisoners of the pandemic. How much longer must we remain prisoners? Six months? A year? By then many of the people in nursing homes will have died anyway of other causes.
In the meantime, the bars are open. Restaurants are open. The beaches are crowded. Where are the safety measures?
How can the rules for visits to long-term care residents be so different from the public? We don’t have much time left. Let us make good memories while we still can.
Diana Bright, Penticton
Don’t even think meters
Dear Editor:
Penticton city council, don’t you dare to even think parking meters on our cherished Okanagan Lake viewpoint.
It is a family beach and supports many of the establishments created to thrill their customers, from the Sicamous and Loco Landing to The Peach.
Please note Skaha Lake, equally a true treasure, no meters anywhere, a truly stunning park and glorious beach. No meters! Lots of parking, green grass for picnics and sitting quietly.
Picture this: One long series of parking meters, a magnificent winter day for quietly musing out over the lake, marred by a long row of steel poles with meters attached.
Even the stunning sculptures chosen carefully will be lost in the meter-sculpture mix.
We are inviting well-travelled families to come and enjoy our city. Let’s not nickel and dime them to death.
Bonnie Ross, Penticton
What system works for you?
Dear Editor:
What system do you and your spouse have? Both systems have their good points and bad points, both systems either support unity or independence. It also depends on each spouses contributions to the family coffers.
Which one are you? Are you the main provider or a stay-at-home parent contributing with housekeeping and looking after the kids? For our part, from day one it was never a doubt that our house would have one purse, both of us had access to it and there were no secrets regarding money or expenses.
In opposition to this, my brother and his first wife have been the exact opposite — he had his money she has hers.
We have also have friends who have a different set of rules that work for them. On vacations she pays for airfare and he provides the spending money.
Of course, you could take it up a few notches to those with money and affluence who proclaim their unequivocal eternal love for each other, but only after a pre-nup has been signed.
I guess it all comes down to trust, and total trust is not a game changer any more, it seams.
Don Smithyman, Oliver
Council, mayor out of touch?
Dear Editor:
Re: Extended Paid Parking
For over a decade, I served as a city councillor and mayor of our city. As such, I tend to allow council of the day some latitude to make decisions without comment from an armchair critic.
However, lately there seems to be some decisions that deserve public input and scrutiny.
The business case as presented to the public for expanding paid parking seems weak at best.
Many of our current employees remain laid off from recent months and yet council continuously seems to have a desire to create new positions.
How are the social needs of taxpayers being met through an expanded paid parking initiative?
It has been published that adopting all five targeted areas for paid parking would generate $840,000 in revenue, $440,000 more than was lost during the initial virus months.
If you deduct the cost of equipment ($390,000) from the anticipated $840,000 revenue and deduct a conservative estimate for two new positions ($200,000 per year), the net revenue would be $450,000, which is less than the reported $500,000 prior parking revenue.
Am I missing something?
Council has two areas of responsibility when managing the affairs of the taxpayers — ensure economic stability based on reasoned and realistic research and, second, meet the social needs of the community.
The policy being considered meets neither one of those responsibilities in my opinion.
Significant investments in promoting Penticton to visitors is part of the City’s financial plan — as it should be. Visitors more than pay for parking through their spending in our community.
Residents have been isolated at home through a long winter and spring and should be encouraged to use areas such as beaches while the weather permits. They have already paid for the use of pavement in the targeted areas.
The economic recovery path for our business community will be slow and no one can predict when a major turn around will take place.
Do they need more obstacles to overcome?
I believe it would be expedient for council to stop this one before it goes any further.
After all, perhaps they should be more in tune with public sentiment than the authors of the relevant reports are.
Beth Campbell, Penticton
Funds could be better used
Dear Editor:
Re: the letter from Mary-Jane Laviolett and Fortis hydroelectric generation provides about 45% of the electricity consumed by its customers. She is correct in that 45% is produced by dams wholly owned by Fortis.
The remainder is produced by five other hydro electric producing dams owned by others, such as BC Hydro, Teck and Columbia Power Corp.
Fortis operates and maintains these production facilities with power produced going into the Fortis electrical grid and to our houses.
So yes, Fortis does supply clean, renewable, cheap hydro generated power to Summerland, Penticton and many other jurisdictions in Southern B.C.
Perhaps ask District of Summerland whether they are prepared to front the entire cost of the solar project themselves without subsidies.
I suspect Summerland can find more pressing items to spend taxpayer money on ( resurfacing roads for example) instead of virtue signaling about using solar.
Chris Blann, Naramata
Fire safety during virus
Dear Editor:
Recently, I was picking up a few things at my local supermarket when the fire alarm went off. Employees warned us it was real and that we should leave our groceries, take our personal belongings and get out.
We were led to two exits, which, in pre-COVID times, were accessible. Now, they were not only blocked but locked.
We all had to exit single file through the sole controlled path set up for social distancing protocols. This was the only way out where in the past we could have exited quickly through other doors as well.
In their efforts to save us from the sneezes of potential COVID spreaders, have the local planners considered fire safety? Why were these other exits locked?
I hope Worksafe B.C. and health authorities consult with the fire department to ensure that in an emergency, people in public buildings can safely exit a dangerous situation.
Carole Costello, Victoria