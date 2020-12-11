A record-setting sockeye run returned to Penticton this year, as a decades-long effort to restore the Indigenous fishery continues along just swimmingly.
This fall, there were approximately 25,600 spawners counted in the Okanagan River channel between Okanagan and Skaha lakes, according to Ryan Benson, a fisheries biologist for the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
Upwards of 12,000 more branched off into Shingle Creek, which enters the channel near Green Mountain Road.
“It was pretty shocking to see that, because two years ago there was just under 800 (in the creek) and that was pretty amazing,” said Benson.
It’s been nearly a century since salmon returned in such numbers to Shingle Creek.
“You hear in the old days about when you could walk across their backs, they were bank-to-bank, (the creek) solid red with salmon,” said Benson.
This year’s run, which Benson said beat the previous mark in the Penticton river channel by approximately 3,000 fish, was helped by good conditions in the Columbia River – “really high flows, really cool” – and was the progeny of another strong run in 2016.
His team even managed to tag 42 salmon that made it through the Penticton dam and into Okanagan Lake, where about a third were tracked to Mission Creek in Kelowna and some as far as Six Mile Creek near Vernon.
The dam’s fish ladder was only opened in 2019 and this was the first year salmon went through.
Sockeye salmon only began returning to the region in good numbers as a result of a determined, cross-border effort led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance.
Access to the Okanagan Lake system was virtually cut off to the fish beginning in the 1930s with construction of dams downstream on the Columbia River. In later decades, damming and channelization of the Okanagan River in the South Okanagan added further obstacles for returning fish, which are an important food source for Indigenous peoples.
Beginning in the early 2000s, however, the ONA and partners on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border began working to remove obstacles for salmon between the Okanagan and the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 kilometres away, and later rearing fry and releasing them into the upper lakes.
The program has operated its own hatchery on PIB land since 2014, and now sustains an Indigenous fishery for cultural and subsistence purposes, and even recreational fisheries in Osoyoos Lake in two of the past three years.