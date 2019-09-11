More than 1,000 cycles were checked in with bike valets during downtown events this year, say organizers.
The free service offered by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association lets people leave their bikes with attendants while they enjoy whatever activities are on offer.
Besides staffing the downtown markets, the association also made the valets available during Canada Day celebrations, Ellis on the Rise and last weekend’s Pedal Penticton event, which saw a record 101 bikes dropped off for safekeeping.
This marks the second year the valet service has been available.
"At this rate, we will likely park 50% more bikes this year than we did in 2018. We knew that people wanted to use their bikes for transportation in Penticton, but the success of the bike valet has far surpassed our expectations. ” said Matt Hopkins, urban cycling director for PACA.
He noted the storage area used by valets is approximately the same size as three parking stalls, but can accommodate 60 bikes.
“We are so excited by the positive steps the City of Penticton is taking to address the desperate need for safe cycling infrastructure and encourage everyone to participate in the ongoing engagement for a future lake-to-lake route” said Hopkins.
The valet will remain in operation through September during the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
