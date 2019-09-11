Border guards in the U.S. say they arrested two Mexican nationals earlier this month who tried to enter the country from a remote area near Osoyoos.
U.S. Border Patrol said in a press release one of its agents spotted the two people during the Labour Day long weekend and began an investigation
The two were found to be citizens of Mexico who didn’t have the immigration documents required to legally enter the U.S.
At the same time, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Oroville port of entry were dealing with a car driven by a U.S. citizen but registered to one of the Mexicans who had just been arrested.
It’s believed the driver was intending to pick up the other two once they were safely into the U.S.
The driver was subsequently charged with alien smuggling and the car was seized. The Mexican nationals will remain in custody pending deportation proceedings.
