When James Palanio was elected to the Okanagan Skaha school board, he expected challenges.
But he, like everyone else, never anticipated a global pandemic that would result in schools and playgrounds closing, a switch to online instruction, virtual graduations and this week's reopening of schools.
Unrelated to COVID-19, trustees also had a competitive search for a new superintendent and dealt with a financial crisis that drew considerable public scrutiny.
But, in his role of SD67 chairman, Palanio has risen to the occasion. He's drawing rave reviews from fellow trustees, partner groups and the community at large for his calm approach and common-sense thinking.
"The continually evolving environment of COVID-19 has caused the most stress. Plans are made, then adapted, and then changed again," Palanio said in an interview. "However, our team has really done a great job of adapting. All our groups have worked together to be able to support students as best they can."
Communication is key, Palanio believes, and something that many felt was lacking in previous years.
"There has been constant communication with our partner groups and with other districts in the province, enabling districts to share ideas that work," he said. "Everyone has been very understanding ... I think everyone understands that our leadership team is doing their best to roll with the punches."
Among those impressed with Palanio's work is Kevin Epp, president of the Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union.
"James has shown, in his short time on the board, that relationships, communication and transparency are vital," Epp said.
"Kids are first for James and he knows that working with the teachers and staff in the district is how we improve."
Although school board trustees are elected, Palanio doesn't see himself as a politician.
In 2009, he made an unsuccessful bid for Penticton city council, finishing in the middle of the pack on a crowded ballot.
In 2018, when it appeared as though the four school trustee positions would all be filled by acclamation due to a lack of candidates, he put his name in and finished fourth of eight, securing the final spot at the board table.
Within one year, he found himself in the chairman's role after being elected by a secret vote of the seven trustees.
"I like being able to make a positive difference in our district," Palanio said of his commitment to being a school trustee. "I want our students to see that people working together can make a change that benefits them and their community."
He's a dad first, which helps. He and his wife, Laura Carleton, are proud parents of two daughters — Olivia, 15 and Sophia, 11 — both of whom are enrolled in School District 67.
Palanio, 54, is a lifelong resident of Penticton and attended multiple schools growing up, but never left city boundaries. ("Dad was a contractor, we moved around a lot," he recalls.) His parents, Jerry and Maryanne, still live here, as well as his sibling.
A graduate of the Class of 1984 at Pen-Hi, he took his business administration training from Okanagan College: one year in Penticton, the second in Kelowna. After a series of jobs, he settled into real estate and is presently a realtor and associate broker for Royal LePage.
School was a positive experience for him. In a recent guest column for The Herald, Palanio named more than a dozen teachers who were influential during his time as a student. Outside of the classroom, he played soccer and rugby on school teams after dropping out of hockey because he hated getting up at 5 a.m. for practice.
As an adult, his volunteer commitments included serving as a director with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, participating in special events presented by the real estate board and helping with Ironman Canada every year that he wasn't a participant. He's also nearing the 100-donation milestone with Canadian Blood Services. He tries to pass along the value of volunteering to his own children.
A four-time finisher of Ironman Canada, he holds a personal best of 13 hours, 50 minutes, achieved in 2002, the second time he completed the triathlon.
What he took from Ironman was the camaraderie of training with others and the positive energy that comes from being a participant on race day.
"As I stood on the beach with 2,000 other athletes, near The Peach, and hearing Steve King's voice telling stories and giving updates, the beach was electric. It's a combination of excitement and nervousness ... something, I will never forget," he said of doing the race for the first time. "Of course, coming across the finish line later that night was also exciting, I was just a bit tired."
Palanio was thrilled to have Ironman coming back this year (although it was cancelled due to COVID), but insists his days of competing are now in the rearview mirror.
"I attended the announcement when they said Ironman was coming back, and for just a moment I thought I was going to go over and stand in line to register," he jokes.
As for the future, with Todd Manuel taking over as superintendent on a full-time basis effective Aug. 1, combined with a sense of co-operation from all parties, Palanio is extremely optimistic.
"I honestly do believe that we are headed in the right direction," he said. "I'm hearing from many parents, teachers, students and the community that we are doing well."