Were you a Miss Penticton or princess?
The Penticton Peach Festival wants to hear from you!
In recognition of the 75th anniversary of Peachfest, organizers are inviting all past royalty to participate in the 2022 festival.
A banquet for all former royalty will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. It’s free to all former Miss Pentictons and princesses. (A guest will be $75.)
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, each royalty team will be featured in their own convertible, with a magnetic sign, at the Peters Bros. Grande Parade.
“Don Kendall, president of Peachfest, was inspired by a similar event that he attended in Wenatchee and thought it would be a great thing for the 75th anniversary,” said Miss Penticton 2000 Jessica Okayama, who is co-organizing the reunion with her mother, Kerri Younie.
Okayama said she’s still recognized 20 years later as a former Miss Penticton. The highlights for her were a goodwill trip to Japan as well as participating in the Saturday morning parade.
This event is being organized by the Peach Festival committee and is separate from the Miss Penticton committee, Okayama said.
Anyone who would like to register should send their name, year they were Miss Penticton, if they plan on attending and whether they will need accommodation for the weekend.
A block of hotel rooms has been reserved for visiting royalty from out of town.
The committee is also in need of volunteers who can loan them the use of a convertible for a few hours on the Saturday morning.
Email: peachfestroyalty75@yahoo.com