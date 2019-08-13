If you’re planning a road trip this summer and would love to bring your dog, here’s a list of things to be aware of and what is essential to bring when planning your trip.
Plan ahead! Road tripping is fun, but give yourself plenty of time to make sure you have all the essentials needed for a stress-free trip.
Dog-Friendly Hotels. There’s nothing better when traveling and staying at a hotel than when you see that they are Pet-Friendly. It’s impossible to list them all as more and more hotels are making their accommodations pet-friendly, but here are a couple of chains that we love to look out for that are dog crazy:
1. Stay Pineapple
www.staypineapple.com/why-pineapple/dog-friendly-hotels
Where All Pups are Welcome! They aren’t just dog-friendly, they’re dog-obsessed.
Staypineapple offers pet owners a plush array of necessities, including a soft doggie bed, water bowl, treats, and doggie bags to take with you when exploring the city together. The bowl, doggie bag dispenser, and treats are for your pup to keep! Each Staypineapple room even has a stuffed husky named Dash to give every pet a new friend when they visit. If Dash becomes part of the family during your stay, he can be purchased and a portion of his “adoption fee” is donated to animal rescue organizations as part of our broader mission to help animals in need.
2. Fairmont Hotels
Fairmont Hotels are across Canada. The one closest to us is the Vancouver Fairmont where All pets staying at the hotel receive:
• Welcome mat in the room
• Pet dish
• Welcome treat
• Information sheet on pet activities
• A special Canine In-Room Dining Menu – now that’s treating your furry friend right!
Crossing the Border – things to be aware of and what you need to bring with you. Medical records and vaccination certificates, Your Dog must be healthy and have a valid rabies vaccine certificate to enter the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Be careful about your dog treats and food as well when crossing a border – any pet food containing lamb, sheep, or goat meat is prohibited. Only pet food manufactured in Canada or the United States is allowable.
Car necessities – always travel with your pet attached to a pet seat-belt, or in a kennel, while the car is in motion. This isn’t just for your dog’s safety, but for the protection of everyone inside the vehicle. A 60 lb dog traveling at 35 mph can turn into a 2,700 lb projectile in an accident. Bring a water source like the K9 Clean Portable Dog Shower to rinse off your pets after a pitstop at the beach or a lake, a water bowl, Zero Waste Dog Shampoo travel soap and a towel.
Poop Bags – this goes without saying, but please clean up after your pup. K9Clean.com has a zero-plastic option, Eco Poop Scoop Bags for dog waste bags that are the best option for the environment.
Favourite Toys – bring stuffed Kong or food puzzle to keep your dog stimulated during the drive.
Nausea – Yes, your dog can get car sick just as it makes kids and adults sick too! This is mostly seen in puppies and young dogs. A tip we have learned is to feed your dog a light meal 3-4 hours before departure. Roll your car windows down a couple of inches while traveling. This helps stabilize the air pressure inside the car with the air pressure outside, which may help reduce your dog’s nausea and discomfort. Also, be sure to keep the car cool and well ventilated, as a hot or stuffy vehicle is enough to make anyone feel queasy.
We would love to hear from you. If you’ve got some good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let us know!
