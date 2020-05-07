Two different – but equally creepy – men were reported to police in Penticton on Tuesday.
The first call came in around 5:30 p.m. from a woman who complained about a man driving up and down her street and telling her she “looked pretty,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The woman threw a rock at the truck and the driver left without incident.
The man, described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black hat and shirt, was driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Soon after, police were called to the Penticton Indian Reserve to a report of a different man in a car pulling up to a group of teenagers and asking for cigarettes, then offering them a ride.
“The teenagers declined, as it was clear he was intoxicated by alcohol and, or, drugs. The man drove off and was subsequently located by officers and arrested. He was found to be grossly intoxicated,” said Grandy.
The man was held in custody until sober and charged with impaired driving.
Police don’t believe the two incidents are related.